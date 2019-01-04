PMTC unveils full conference agenda

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has unveiled the full agenda for its 2019 Conference scheduled for June 12-14 in Niagara Falls.

The conference kicks off on June 12 with the council’s annual general meeting and an evening PMTC Young Leaders Group Pre-Conference Cocktail Reception hosted by Volvo Trucks Canada.

The seminar schedule for June 13 includes a transportation legal update, introduction to the 2019 PMTC benchmarking survey and a U.S. regulatory update, and how to use data to monitor and improve fleet safety. The latter seminar is followed by a moderated panel on fleet safety programs. The fourth panel for the day will explore the current and future state of truck technology, while a fifth will include insights into Ontario Ministry of Transportation truck safety programs and legislative updates.

In addition to a series of awards, as many as 20 people are expected to graduate from the group’s first Driven to Lead program, which offered training in topics including creating a culture of accountability, and coaching for results.

Activities on June 14 include the PMTC-3M vehicle graphic awards, a Transport Canada update on the status of ELD legislation, and a seminar on dealing with recreational cannabis in the workplace.

All conference activities will take place at the Crowne Plaza-Fallsview hotel.

Further details are available at www.pmtc.ca.