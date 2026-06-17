PMTC unveils winners of fleet graphics awards
Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has named seven winners in its 2026 Vehicle Graphics Design competition, which it describes as “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”
The winners of the 41st annual competition, co-sponsored by Mack Trucks Canada, were announced June 17, during the PMTC annual conference in Niagara Falls.
Winners included Giant Tiger Stores in the tractor-trailer category; MYC Media for straight truck; Jam Van in special events/promotion; Hybrid Power Solutions for light-duty commercial truck; The TDL Group for fleet identity graphics; Sysco Canada in nighttime safety; and Dog Tales in the human interest category.
“This national event brings entries from across the country, with over 165 entries this year,” said Mike Millian, president of the PMTC. “This is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics. We congratulate all the award winners and thank all those that participated.”
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