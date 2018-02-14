PMTC’s next seminar to focus on digital strategy

MILTON, Ont. — PMTC announced it is hosting a half-day seminar on digital strategy in April.

The seminar is set to take place in Milton, Ont. on April 17 and will focus on how organizations can strengthen their digital strategy.

Attendees will learn how CPC Logistics Canada is leveraging telematics data to improve the safety and efficiency of their operation.

Following this presentation is a discussion about what a digital strategy involves, and key issues fleets should be aware of as we transform into a digital era. The moderated panel of representatives from throughout the value chain will focus on:

What technological advancements will transform fleets;

What key changes we can expect to see in the future, their impact on fleets;

What steps fleets and industry partners are taking today;

What their plans are for the future

Panelists include: Brandon Clark, Transportation Practice Leader, Dalton Timmis Insurance; Mathew Carr, CPC Logistics Canada; Shawn Baird, CEO, Sharp Transportation Systems; Marcus Mares, Canadian Private Fleet Sales Manager, PeopleNet Canada; Sanchia Duran, Strategic Account Manager, Sales, Omnitracs.

The seminar is being offered as part of PMTC’s ongoing regional half day educational seminars. For more information, or to register please call 905-827-0587, email info@pmtc.ca, or visit www.pmtc.ca.

The cost to attend is $25.00 for a PMTC member, and $100.00 for a non-member.