PMTC’s Young Leaders Group to host educational seminar in February

MILTON, Ont. — The Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is hosting an educational seminar next month.

Scheduled from 8 a.m – 11:45 a.m. in Guelph, Ont. the session will feature a variety of speakers.

John Harrison, director of transportation operations for CPC Logistics Canada and Chairman of the PMTC will be sharing his life story and career path. Kimberly Biback will be moderating.

There will also be a presentation by Kathy Cartan, the president and creative director of Motive Media, titled ‘Go For It: Passion and Positivity will Get You There.’

Erin Mares, co-founder of BeBranded, a branding and marketing firm in Guelph, will also be speaking on the event about the importance of personal branding. Whether it’s brand strategy for a corporation or an individual, having a clear understanding of “who you are” is where you need to start and it can help you create loyalty and trust in your customers.

A discussion about leadership with Jeremy Enns, director of business development for Eagle’s Flight, is also part of the program.

Breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

Both PMTC members and non-members are welcome. Registration costs for the seminar are as follows:

PMTC member = $25

Non-member = $100

To register for the seminar, e-mail the PMTC office at info@pmtc.ca, or call 905-827-0587.