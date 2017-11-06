Polaris names vice-president of U.S. operations

TORONTO, Ont. — Polaris Transportation revealed that John Brodigan has accepted the newly created position as v.p. U.S. operations effective November 6, 2017.

Based out of the Canadian head office location in Mississauga, Ont., Brodigan will report directly to SVP Operations, Dave Dixon and be responsible for creating greater efficiencies and communication with their Cross Border team, linehaul operations and carrier relations for their Cross Border service.

Brodigan has a 30-year background in transportation and was most recently the general manager of Roadfast, the truckload division of Quik X. A 16-year veteran there, he also held numerous roles in his early career with the TNT Group of Companies

“I have been good friends with Dave Cox for 25 years,” Brodigan said. “The family culture and enthusiasm Polaris embodies is infectious and invigorating. They are moving forward at a steady pace and I see this as a great opportunity to move forward with them.”

Brodigan currently resides in Milton, Ont. with his wife of 27 years and three children.

“It’s all systems go at Polaris,” Cox, president of Polaris said. ” We’ve made strategic acquisitions, have expanded our footprint to include worldwide markets and continue to bolster our award winning team. I’ve known John my whole career and having his team building talents and industry expertise added to ours will add depth to our senior management and accelerate the growth of our flagship LTL service between Canada and the USA.”