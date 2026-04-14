Polaris promotes Baki to vice president of operations

Polaris Transportation Group announced it has promoted Mo Baki to vice president of operations.

Baki joined Polaris in early 2025 as director of operations and has since led initiatives to improve performance measurement and team development.

In a news release, Polaris said Baki spent last year enhancing scalability and staff development while rolling out and refreshing key performance indicators in several functions. His data-driven approach has resulted in updated reporting metrics and refreshed KPIs, supporting both operational efficiency and employee growth. The company added that Baki also ‘acts as an invaluable coach’, supporting the team and fostering a collaborative culture.

Mo Baki becomes VP, operations at Polaris (Photo: Supplied)

“Mo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong ability to drive meaningful operational improvements by focusing on the data and tools while helping our staff develop and grow,” said Richard Kunow, president of Polaris Transportation Group, in the release. “His strategic mindset and commitment to excellence have already made a significant impact at Polaris, and we are confident he will continue to elevate our operations, customer experience and staff in this new role.”

Baki has more than 12 years of experience in transportation and operations, including roles at Amazon prior to joining Polaris.

In the new role, he will oversee operations strategy and execution across Polaris Transportation Group and Polaris Commercial Warehousing, with a focus on efficiency, service reliability and the growth of domestic and cross-border services.