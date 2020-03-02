Polaris Transportation Group acquires PRI Logistics

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Polaris Transportation Group has acquired PRI Logistics, a third-party logistics brokerage based in Vaughan, Ont., the company announced Monday.

With this, Polaris has reinforced its position as a major player in the industry, it said.

“Our two companies have known each other for over a decade,” said Dave Cox, president of Polaris.

“They bring us valuable market intelligence and excellent insights into the industry. This is an opportunity to partner our resources, develop synergies and strategically grow our services.”

The deal closed Monday, but financial details were not released.

PRI Logistics will now operate under the Polaris Global Logistics brand. Polaris handles over 300,000 orders across the Canada-U.S. border every year, the company.