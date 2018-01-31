Polaris Transportation rolls out new online booking portal

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Polaris Transportation announced today that its online booking portal is now fully tested and live making shipping with Polaris much easier.

The new shipping tool has been in development for the past year. It is designed to book up to four standard pallets per destination or custom pallet configurations as required.

Booking is available for cross border shipments between Canada and the USA.

Other features of the online booking tool include:

· The ability to book multiple shipments in the same session

· Attach related documents for Customs and/or other special instructions

· Select custom delivery options like tailgate service

· Book orders from anywhere, anytime on any device with web access

Polaris Transportation president, David Cox said: “My father and Polaris founder, Larry Cox set this new online tool in motion before he passed and I am honored to see one of his many dreams for our company come to life. Making it simpler and easier to ship with Polaris is an ongoing focus for our company. I encourage those using this new time-saving tool to offer their feedback so we can incorporate your suggestions going forward.’’