Port of Montreal getting $37-million upgrade

MONTREAL, Que. – The Port of Montreal will benefit from a $37-million investment in the name of increasing efficiency, capacity and security, with the promise of reducing wait times and bottlenecks when moving containers.

The investment will be equally split between the port and federal government.

Government funding will be invested into projects including an IT system that will allow drivers to pre-register for port terminals; building a railway bridge outside the truck entrance in the name of improving truck traffic; deploying electronic signs that provide real-time traffic information for truck drivers; and establishing an intelligent communications network to reduce truck traffic around the port.

“Close to 1.7 million containers transited through the port’s container terminals in 2018, an increase of 9% compared to 2017,” said Patrick Turcotte, a member of the Canadian Trucking Alliance board and recent past chairman of the Quebec Trucking Association.

“Today’s investment will ensure that our vehicles operating in the Port of Montreal are maximizing their allowable driving hours in a productive way,” he said. “An efficient port process could lead to greater economic growth in the area and perhaps less trucks needed to serve the Port despite economic expansion, which is a win for the industry, the economy and the environment.”