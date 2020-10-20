Pot seized from municipal trash hauler

PORT HURON, Mich. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 1,000 pounds of marijuana from a garbage truck heading for a landfill in New Boston, Mich.

The agency said the incident happened Oct. 18 when officers at the Blue Water Bridge encountered a driver operating a trash hauler. The bridge connects Port Huron with Sarnia, Ont.

The driver told the officers that he was transporting municipal trash.

The marijuana was seized from a municipal garbage truck going to a Michigan landfill. (Photo:CBP)

The drug, concealed in trash bags in the rear of truck, was found during a secondary examination of the vehicle, the agency said.

The name of the suspect was not revealed.

“Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders,” said acting port director April Donaghy, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry.

“Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I’m proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure.”

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, has seen a significant increase in narcotics seizures over the past 12 months.

This fiscal year, officers have seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana alone at ports of entry across the state, the agency said..