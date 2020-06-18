Praxair’s Dimech to lead PMTC board
MILTON, Ont. – Jim Dimech of Praxair Canada has been named chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) as the council names its board of directors for the 2021 term.
Brad Fletcher of Terrapure Environmental is past chairman, while Steve Lawn of Parkland Corporation is first vice-chairman, and Jon Ratnasmy of Wolseley Canada is second vice-chairman.
While council members normally approve the board at an annual general meeting in June, they had to resort to email ballots this year because the conference was moved to September amid Covid-19 concerns.
Directors include:
- Kimberly Biback, Sharp Transportation
- Matthew Blackman, Volvo Trucks Canada Inc
- Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing Company
- Matthew Carr, CPC Logistics Canada
- Gerald Carroll, Wesbell Logistics
- Scott Creighton, Northbridge Insurance
- Sanchia Duran, Blackberry Radar
- Jessica Griffiths, Motive Media
- Fred Hildebrand, Rush Truck Leasing
- Sudhanshu Malhotra, Power Bev
- David Marvin, Tandet
- Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards
- Leanne Quail, Paul Quail Transport
- Kim Richardson, TTSAO
- Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods
- Michelle Roberts, Infrastructure Health & Safety Association
- Dennis Shantz, Home Hardware Stores Ltd.
- Michael Thomson, MEE/ISB Canada
- Claudio Venditti, Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc
- Andy Walker, Molson Coors
- Donald Williams, Aviva Canada
Twenty-eight people had expressed an interest in serving on the board, which can include between 16 and 25 members, said Mike Millian, president.
“These individuals will only help to make our council and industry stronger.”
