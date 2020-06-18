Praxair’s Dimech to lead PMTC board

MILTON, Ont. – Jim Dimech of Praxair Canada has been named chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) as the council names its board of directors for the 2021 term.

Brad Fletcher of Terrapure Environmental is past chairman, while Steve Lawn of Parkland Corporation is first vice-chairman, and Jon Ratnasmy of Wolseley Canada is second vice-chairman.

While council members normally approve the board at an annual general meeting in June, they had to resort to email ballots this year because the conference was moved to September amid Covid-19 concerns.

Directors include:

Kimberly Biback, Sharp Transportation

Matthew Blackman, Volvo Trucks Canada Inc

Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing Company

Matthew Carr, CPC Logistics Canada

Gerald Carroll, Wesbell Logistics

Scott Creighton, Northbridge Insurance

Sanchia Duran, Blackberry Radar

Jessica Griffiths, Motive Media

Fred Hildebrand, Rush Truck Leasing

Sudhanshu Malhotra, Power Bev

David Marvin, Tandet

Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards

Leanne Quail, Paul Quail Transport

Kim Richardson, TTSAO

Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods

Michelle Roberts, Infrastructure Health & Safety Association

Dennis Shantz, Home Hardware Stores Ltd.

Michael Thomson, MEE/ISB Canada

Claudio Venditti, Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc

Andy Walker, Molson Coors

Donald Williams, Aviva Canada

Twenty-eight people had expressed an interest in serving on the board, which can include between 16 and 25 members, said Mike Millian, president.

“These individuals will only help to make our council and industry stronger.”