Premier Bulk acquires Ark Traffic Solutions

Premier Bulk Systems announced Tuesday it has acquired Ark Traffic Solutions, an Ontario-based third-party logistics firm. Based in Gromley, Ont., Premier is a subsidiary of Heniff Transportation Systems, a liquid bulk transportation services company headquartered in Illinois.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ark Traffic Solutions is based in St. Catharines and provides air, ocean, rail, and trucking logistics services.

Trucking options include tank, flat bed, dry van, and refrigerated services.

“Adding Ark’s capabilities to our Canadian network significantly expands the scope of our service offerings for our Canadian customers,” said Kevin Berry, president of Premier Bulk Systems.

Premier operates approximately 120 tractors and 250 trailers in Canada, specializing in chemical transport, food-grade transport, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, tank cleaning services, and rail transloading.