Premier Manufacturing hires new COO

TUALATIN, Ore. – Premier Manufacturing has appointed Matt Weinmann chief operating officer, the maker of trailer components announced Tuesday.

Weinmann has more than 30 years of experience across numerous manufacturing environments, it said.

Matt Weinmann (Photo: Premier Manufacturing)

He joins the company from Testing Machines, where he was president as well as vice-president of global operations.

Premier Manufacturing was acquired in January by Minimizer Holdings.

“Our goal is to be the dominant go-to supplier in the commercial vehicle industry for all of our branded portfolio of products,” said Christopher Thorpe, CEO of Minimizer Holdings.

“Matt will help us get there in transitioning the deep manufacturing knowledge from current president Paul Grycko, as he moves to his consulting and board position.”