PrePass provider changes name

PHOENIX, Ariz. – HELP Inc., the provider of the PrePass service, has changed its name to PrePass Safety Alliance.

The company says its new name better reflects its core mission.

“Over more than a quarter-century, PrePass has become one of the most-recognized and trusted brands in the commercial trucking industry and with the agencies responsible for ensuring highway safety and protecting the infrastructure,” said Karen Rasmussen, CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance, “As the organization grew geographically and technologically, HELP’s Board of Directors determined it was time to adopt a name that reflected our commitment to highway safety and efficiency, as well as our unique public/private partnership.”

HELP was an acronym for Heavy-Vehicle Electronic Licence Plate, Incorporated. That term loosely described the original transponders affixed near the licence plats on the front of truck tractors and used for scale bypass in the early days of the program. That was 26 years ago.

Today, the program includes the scale bypass program, the PrePass Plus toll payment service, PrePass Motion bypass app, ALERTS, PrePass electronic logging device and the INFORM suite of data analysis products.