Pride Group Logistics becomes awareness partner of Kids Help Phone

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Pride Group Logistics (PGL) has announced a five-year partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP), a national support service for children in need.

As part of the program, the company will provide financial support to KHP. It will also wrap 30 of its new trailers with the organization’s logo to raise awareness. In addition, the company will add decals with contact information to all its trailers.

Staff and family from both organizations gathered recently at the PGL head office in Mississauga, Ont., to celebrate the partnership.

“Our partnership with Kids Help Phone will allow children, teenagers and young adults in remote areas to know that there is someone out there who will listen to them,” said Aman Johal, vice-president at PGL.

Kids Help Phone offers professional counselling, information, referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people in both English and French.

“Letting young people across Canada know we are available 24/7 in any moment of crisis or need is critical,” said Jenny Yuen, associate vice-president, community engagement and mobilization at KHP.

“We are so proud to have Pride Group Logistics on board as the first transportation company to join us as an awareness partner.”