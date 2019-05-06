Private fleets recruiting for Trucker Buddy

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is actively recruiting those interested in supporting the Trucker Buddy program that connects over-the-road truck drivers and school classrooms.

Trucker Buddy was established in 1992 and has since expanded to include more than 1,900 drivers. Participants are paired up with a classroom for a year, but can also request a specific class. Drivers then communicate with teachers every week, and those messages become part of the class activities.

In Canada, however, the program includes just 18 Canadian drivers and 12 classrooms.

The PMTC is donating $1,000 to the cause and will be reaching out to members in the recruiting drive.

“The Trucker Buddy program is an amazing program whose main goals are to communicate with students, educate them about our industry, and improve our image,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “With our struggles to get the next generation into our industry, and our image issue with the general population, this is a program the entire industry and every company should be involved in.”

“With the support of the entire PMTC team we feel our partnership will help our Trucker Buddy message within the drivers, teachers, students, fleets, and supplier community,” said Trucker Buddy executive director Alan Welborn.