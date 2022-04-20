Propane association names Shannon Watt president, CEO

The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) board of directors appointed Shannon Watt as president and chief executive officer, effective April 18.

Watt joins the CPA after serving as vice-president of sustainability with the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada for more than seven years.

“This is a crucial time for the industry. Federal and provincial governments are developing ambitious goals and comprehensive policies on climate change and the economy without a full understanding of the role of the energy industry or the propane sector,” said Watt.

Shannon Watt (Photo: CPA)

Bilingual in English and French, Watt holds a Master of Science in Meteorology from the University of Guelph and a Bachelor of Environmental Life Sciences from Queen’s University.

The board thanked Allan Murphy, CPA senior vice-president of government relations, who has acted as interim president and CEO during the past several months.