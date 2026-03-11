Proposed rule would aid truck driver, technician training programs

A proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Education can help strengthen truck driver training schools and mechanic training programs, the American Trucking Associations said.

The proposal would establish a new Workforce Pell Grant program that enables students to more easily enroll in high-skill, in-demand occupations, beginning in July.

If finalized, the rule would allow students to receive Pell Grants for eligible workforce programs consisting of 150–599 hours of instruction, and lasting at least 8 weeks but less than 15 weeks. These programs must be approved by a governor after consultation with a state’s workforce board.

Currently, Pell Grants can only be applied to programs lasting 15 or more weeks.

“A great education and a better life do not necessarily require a traditional four-year college experience,” said Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent.

“This rulemaking will open the door of opportunity to more young people seeking rewarding, good-paying careers in trucking,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA’s chief advocacy officer. “ATA commends Congress and the Trump administration for supporting this profession that provides a middle-class lifestyle to Americans without the time and expense of a four-year college degree.”

The Department of Education is accepting comments on the proposed rule until April 8 and said it will consider changes in response to substantive comments.