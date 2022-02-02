Lanes open in both directions at Alberta border after blockade breakthrough

There has been a breakthrough to resolve the protest blockade at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta, according to news reports.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing truckers blocking access to the border crossing on the highway said Wednesday afternoon they have spoken with Mounties and agreed to open some blocked lanes.

Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing two lanes — one going north and one going south.

Earlier, RCMP called in additional officers to help with the blockade at the protest entered its fifth day.

A convoy of semi-trucks, four-wheelers and farm equipment was parked on the highway south of Lethbridge in support of the convoy to Ottawa with a goal to repeal a federal vaccination mandate for truckers, among other demands.

(Photo: Alberta RCMP)

The numbers of vehicles in the blockade had reduced after police said they would be making arrests, with about 100 vehicles jamming the border crossing.

“Alberta RCMP are aware of other blockades that have appeared in the immediate surrounding area of the Coutts border crossing. These blockades will be monitored with the full support of other Alberta law enforcement agencies,” the Mounties tweeted earlier.

RCMP officers were getting ready to make arrests on Tuesday but backed off due to safety concerns. A group of vehicles breached a police roadblock and created a secondary blockade on the highway.

Reports state that a group of protesters went to the home of Coutts’ mayor Jim Willetts and took photographs through the windows.

The Mounties have said they are not able confirm allegations made by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday that protesters assaulted RCMP officers. Kenney’s office said the premier “heard reports of violence that involved officers.”

Truckers told Today’s Trucking that they were stuck on the Montana side of the border for days, with some rerouting through other crossings to make their way home.

This is a developing story and has been updated.