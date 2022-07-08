Purolator delivers for Canadian food banks
Purolator raised 327,075 pounds of food for Canadian food banks in its Tackle Hunger Month campaign.
The June initiative collected food and funds for Food Banks Canada.
“We take our purpose of bringing attention to the rise of food insecurity in this country very seriously,” Purolator president and CEO John Ferguson said in a press release. “Our employees and partners always go the extra mile to help our communities, and this year they delivered once again. At a time when the number of Canadians going hungry is increasing, our team rose to the challenge, raising more donations than ever before.”
Employees with the Canadian courier hosted events including virtual auctions, community food drives, 505/50 draws and other activities. Distributing reusable red bags in the communities they served, they also collected and delivered non-perishable goods to local food banks.
Purolator itself matched online donations, contributing $50,000 – the equivalent to 100,000 pounds of food.
The Purolator Tackle Hunger program has helped deliver more than 18 million pounds of food to food banks since being established in 2003. The related Red Bag campaigns began in 2018.
