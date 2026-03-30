Purolator orders 100 EVs from Workhorse

Purolator has placed an order for 100 electric step vans from Workhorse Group, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2026.

The order will double the number of Workhorse vehicles in Purolator’s fleet and builds on a multi-year relationship between the companies.

“Purolator has a longstanding commitment to adopting new and innovative technologies to make their fleet more efficient and sustainable, and we are honored to continue to support them,” said Scott Griffith, CEO at Workhorse, in a news release.

“This is Purolator’s fourth order over a number of years and an important next step in our longstanding partnership.”





