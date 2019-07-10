Purolator taps DHL’s Tessy for senior VP role

TORONTO, Ont. – Purolator has hired Paul Tessy as its senior vice-president – international, in a role where he’ll be responsible for cross-border business, global solutions, and value-added logistics services.

He reports to Purolator president and CEO John Ferguson.

Tessy comes to Purolator from DHL e-commerce, where he served in roles including CEO, Latin America and Canada, and senior vice-president – sales and customer service. Prior to that he had been president and CEO of TNT Spring Americas.

“Enhancing our U.S./Canada cross-border capabilities is an integral component of our growth strategy,” Ferguson said. “His international experience of building and growing parcel businesses and developing high-performing sales and operations teams will allow us to provide a more robust product and service offering to new customers in untapped markets.”