Purolator wins 2018 Eggie Award

JERICHO, N.Y. – Purolator International has won a 2018 Eggie Award as Newegg’s Best International Logistics Partner.

This is the third consecutive year Purolator International has received this award.

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, celebrates the Eggie Awards each year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now in its 14th year, the coveted Eggie Awards recognize outstanding contributions from the company’s valued partners, vendors and customers.

“Newegg has partnered with Purolator International for the past nine years to deliver products to our Canadian customers,” said Danny Lee, CEO, Newegg. “Using a specialized logistics partner for international delivery guarantees our customers get their orders quickly with complete end-to-end tracking. It is this type of innovation that helps Newegg maintain its strong competitive edge in this very dynamic market.”

“I’d like to thank Newegg for honoring us with this prestigious award once again,” said John Costanzo, president, Purolator International. “We are proud to partner with Newegg to provide their Canadian customers with quick, on-time delivery of orders as promised. It’s a great example of how a U.S.-based ecommerce retailer can successfully enter an international market and build a strong customer base through a well thought out and efficient supply chain. We at Purolator International strive to make a positive impact on all of our customers supply chains, to ultimately help create a satisfied end-user experience.”