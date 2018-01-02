QRC Logistics moves to Halton Hills

HALTON HILLS, Ont. — QRC Logistics has moved.

The company officially celebrated its business relocation on Dec. 20 with an open house to the community, ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of their impressive new facility.

The new, ultra-modern facility boasts 289,000 sq.-ft., 28 dock doors and a fully gated, secure environment with 24/7 security. It is located at 8020 Fifth Line North, Halton Hills, Ont. The new warehouse will be used for short and long term storage, pick and pack and fulfillment requirements for the last mile of their customers’ supply chain throughout Ontario and across Canada.

According to the company, the move was required to meet significant organic growth with leading customers and to meet the increasing demand for e-commerce warehousing and distribution services.

James Drew, director of transportation for QRC Logisticsadded: “Since relocating Labour Day weekend, we have almost doubled our staff to meet the greatly increased demands placed on us by key customers. We’re very excited about the future as we have a great team, a beautiful new facility and long standing, loyal customers.”

Dignitaries attending included Mayor, Town of Halton Hills, Rick Bonnette and Councillors Clarke Sommerville and Bryan Lewis, Ward 1 and 2. Also attending were Doug Penrice and Cassandra Baccardax from the Economic Development Office, Ward 2.

QRC partners James Drew and Sacha Mutiger personally directed the facility tours.