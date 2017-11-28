QRC moves into larger facility

MILTON, Ont. — QRC Logistics has moved into its newer, larger headquarters in Milton, Ont.

According to the company, the move was required to meet significant organic growth with leading customers and to meet the increasing demand for e-commerce warehousing and distribution services.

The new modern facility boasts 289,000 sq. ft., 28 dock doors and a fully gated, secure environment with 24/7 security. The new warehouse will be used for short and long term storage, pick and pack and fulfillment requirements for the last mile of their customers’ supply chain throughout Ontario and across Canada.

Both warehouse racking and stacking are available in the new facility, featuring 31’ ceilings.

James Drew, president of QRC Logistics said: “It is definitely the biggest move we’ve made to date. Since relocating Labor Day weekend, we have almost doubled our staff to meet the greatly increased demands placed on us by key customers. It’s a nice problem to have and our team has really pulled together to adjust our scheduled runs from our new operations hub. We’re very excited about the future as we have a great team, a beautiful new facility and long standing, loyal customers.”