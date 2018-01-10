QSL, Groupe Robert, Express Mondor to join forces, create Mondor-Watson

MONTREAL, Que. – QSL, Groupe Robert, and Express Mondor announced today that they are joining forces to create one of the largest heavy hauling and oversized transportation consortiums in Eastern Canada.

QSL will be the majority shareholder of the new entity, Mondor-Watson, while Mondor’s team will run daily operations. Groupe Robert will remain shareholder in the new consortium where it will play an important role through its expertise in transportation and logistics along with the many synergies with the rest of its network.

“At QSL, our vision is clear: to become the North American industry benchmark by supporting the success of our clients, actively participating in the growth of the Canadian and American import and export markets, and making a difference in our communities. Today’s announcement is in line with our determination to surpass expectations and go the extra mile for our clients by joining forces with the very best. We are tremendously motivated by this exciting partnership and the new opportunities it offers”, said QSL president and CEO, Robert Bellisle.

In the coming weeks, due diligence process will continue with the goal of reaching a final agreement by April 1, 2018. During this period, the companies will continue to operate independently.

“We are proud to associate ourselves with complementary and strategic partners such as QSL and Express Mondor for continued operations in this industry sector. The consortium will provide many opportunities and a broadened service offering to our clients”, added Michel Robert, president and CEO of Groupe Robert.

Éric Mondor, President and CEO of Express Mondor added: “We are highly enthusiastic about our future. Above all, we are especially proud to see Quebec leaders join forces to solidify our position as Quebec’s benchmark in the non-standard transportation and handling industry. Our clients will enjoy cutting-edge expertise and enhanced services thanks to the talent and know-how of the 300-plus employees that the new entity will count on for its continued success.”