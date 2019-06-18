QTA renews ExpoCam support for next 20 years

MONTREAL, Que. — Newcom Media Inc. and the Quebec Trucking Association (ACQ) have renewed their partnership in the national ExpoCam truck show through an agreement that covers the next 20 years.

This partnership ensures that the ACQ fully and exclusively endorses ExpoCam as the official show of the trucking industry in Quebec.

Newcom and ACQ established their first partnership in 2006, when Newcom first acquired ExpoCam. The seven editions of ExpoCam that have taken place since then have attracted a total of close to 75,000 visitors, averaging nearly 11,000 visitors per show. The number of exhibitors during this same timeframe increased from 249 to 312.

“This long-term agreement confirms and perpetuates the excellent relationship that has existed between Newcom Media and the ACQ for a very long time. ExpoCam has grown strongly over the years and has become the reference in the industry. We are confident that the best years of ExpoCam are still ahead of us and we are happy to be part of this great success until 2039,” said Marc Cadieux, President and CEO of ACQ.

“I am very pleased to continue a relationship that has ensured the success of ExpoCam over the past decade. Another 20 years with Newcom and ACQ as partners will bring great value to both organizations. I would like to thank the members of the ACQ Board of Directors for their trust over the past years and for all those to come,” said Joe Glionna, President of Newcom.

ExpoCam is held is Montreal every other year, alternating with Toronto’s Truck World show.

Family owned and operated, Newcom Media is Canada’s premier publisher delivering information and marketing services to a wide variety of industries through magazines; websites; trade shows; and events. In addition to ExpoCam, Newcom produces Truck World in Toronto and co-produces the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

For more than 65 years, the Quebec Trucking Association has been serving the Quebec trucking industry. It has more than 500 members including public and private carriers and suppliers of products and services related to the trucking industry.