Quebec spring thaw load limits begin March 20 in Zone 1

Spring thaw load limits are approaching in Quebec, with restrictions for Zone 1 running from midnight on March 20 to the end of day on May 19.

“Authorized load limits are reduced during the thaw period on all public roads,” Quebec’s Transportation Ministry said in a related bulletin. “This is done every year to account for the road network’s lower bearing capacity during this period.”

Zone 1 includes areas around Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, and the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

(Source: Quebec Ministry of Transportation)

Predicted thaw periods for Zone 2, including routes in and around Saguenay, Baie Comeau, and Sept-Iles, among others, run from March 27 to May 26. The same timeline is predicted for Zone 3, which includes areas around Chibougamau, Val-D’Or, and Rouyn-Noranda.

“Depending on changes in weather conditions, the start and end of the load restriction period can be moved ahead or postponed,” the ministry added.