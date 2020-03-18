Quebec Trucking Association cancels annual meeting

MONTREAL, Que. – The Quebec Trucking Association is the latest trucking-related organization to cancel an event in the fight against Covid-19.

“Reacting to the request of the Government of Quebec to cancel gatherings which are not necessary, and in order to limit the risks of propagation of the Coronavirus, the ACQ has decided to cancel the 69th Annual Congress of our association,” it has announced. “The health and safety of our employees, participants, speakers and partners is our priority.”

The annual meeting had been scheduled to take place from April 30 to May 2 at the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City.

Those who have already purchased packages, as well as partners and exhibitors, will be reimbursed in the coming weeks. Supporters known as “prestige partners” will be accommodated according to their agreements.