Railways form Falcon Premium intermodal service, linking Canada, U.S., and Mexico

CN, Union Pacific and GMXT are joining forces to create a Mexico-U.S.-Canada intermodal service dubbed Falcon Premium.

The service will connect CN points of origin in Canada and Detroit to GMXT terminals in Mexico: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Silao, Guanajuato. And it will support intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, freight of all kinds, home appliances, and temperature-controlled products.

“Falcon Premium service is a game changer for intermodal customers. By leveraging each partner’s best services and routes, we are creating a transformational new product,” CN president and chief executive officer Tracy Robinson said in a press release.

The service will draw on GMXT’s line between Silao, Guanajuato, and Eagle Pass, Texas; Union Pacific’s route from Texas to Chicago; and CN’s service connecting Chicago to all points in Canada through the EJ&E Chicago bypass.