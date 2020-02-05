Rally to take place near Surrey, B.C., border crossing

SURREY, B.C. – Those entering Canada from the the Peace Arch border crossing near Surrey, B.C., could see longer wait times today, as members of the Customs and Immigrations Union and Public Service Alliance of Canada are planning a rally that will start at noon local time.

According to the union, the demonstration is to call on the government to treat border services officers “with the respect they deserve by withdrawing concession being put forward at the bargaining table” and to bargain fairly.

The union is asking that officers be paid a fair wage that increases with inflation. They are also seeking better protections for members from Canada Border Services Agency management, improved work-life balance, and pension reform.

The rally is to take place north of the Peace Arch border crossing, which may or may not cause slight delays for motorists in the area.