Rates inch higher in October, cross-border LTL gains highest

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian shippers were paying marginally more to move their freight in October, while cross-border LTL services have secured some of the biggest year-over-year increases.

The monthly numbers published by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) show that the total cost of ground transportation was up 0.74% when compared to September results.

The Base Rate Index, which excludes accessorial charges, was up 0.58%.

The average fuel surcharges dipped marginally, accounting for 10.91% of base rates in October, compared to 11.25% in September.

“Total Freight Costs increased by 0.74% from last month driven by an increase in cross-border LTL and domestic LTL. Domestic and cross-border truckload also increased marginally,” said Doug Payne, president and COO of Nulogx, which produces the index.

“Base freight costs increased by 0.58%. Year over year, cross-border LTL remains significantly above last year’s level, domestic truckload is now slightly higher, while the other sectors remain below last year.”