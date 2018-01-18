Registration now open for Next Generation and OTA-SEEC 2018 programs

TORONTO, Ont. – Registration is now open for the Next Generation and OTA-SEEC programs for 2018.

According to the OTA, the the Next Generation Certificate program, now in its fifth year, is an intensive leadership development initiative for the industry’s future leaders. Delivered by the Humphrey Group, the objective of the four-part certificate program is to strengthen a new leader’s ability to inspire action in others – from drivers, to customers, to executive teams.

All registrants in the Next Generation program must be OTA members in good standing. Members can click to register now to join the program.

Last year, OTA’s LEAD Committee developed a follow-up program with the Schulich Executive Education Centre (SEEC) at York University, the OTA-SEEC Business Leaders Certificate program. Building off the Next Generation program, the program focuses on the theme of innovation, with the intention of creating an innovative mindset within leaders, and using that mindset to drive innovation in the workplace.

All participants in the OTA-SEEC Leaders Certificate program must be graduates of the Next Generation Certificate program to be able to register. Next Gen graduates looking to register for the program can click to register now for the Business Leaders program.

Eligible members can register at a cost of $1,700 per program (a discount of $500). For more information on the programs please see the attached brochure or you can contact lak.shoan@ontruck.org for more details.