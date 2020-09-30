Registration opens for TCA conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The next annual Bridging Border Barriers conference will be held virtually Nov. 19, its organizer announced Wednesday.

The Truckload Carriers Association said the conference will cover key issues affecting the trucking industry on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

The event will bring industry executives, key association leaders and regulators together, it said.

Registration is available at no charge.

Click here to reserve your seat, or to learn more about Bridging Border Barriers.