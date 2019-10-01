Registration opens for VISTA 2019-20

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Registration is now open for what is billed as the world’s largest service market competition, the Volvo International Service Training Awards, or VISTA.

This year up to 20,000 technicians from Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses global dealer network are expected to participate, the company announced Tuesday.

The main objectives of the competition are to encourage team spirit and pride, while also inspiring self-improvement and competence development, it said.

VISTA started in 1957 and was originally aimed at Volvo technicians in Sweden. By 1977, it had expanded globally, attracting authorized Volvo dealers from all over the world.

In the most recent competition held during 2017-18, 240 teams qualified for the semi-finals, held in Gothenburg.