Registration opens for YLG Driven to Lead program

MILTON, Ont. – The Young Leaders Group of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has announced that it will offer the Driven to Lead education program again in 2020.

The first Driven to Lead program this year attracted more than 20 people, with 12 of them graduating in May.

KRTS Transportation Specialists and TransRep will be the main sponsors for a second year, the YLG said Monday.

The program will take participants through hands-on and impactful exercises focusing on topics such as culture, teamwork, accountability and strategy, it said.

The deadline for registration is Feb. 1, 200. For more details, click here.