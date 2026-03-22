Report calls drowsy driving a dangerously underreported safety issue

More than 6,300 people died in suspected drowsy driving crashes in 2023 – 10 times higher than the 633 deaths officially reported by the U.S. government.

That was the finding of a by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), which is highlighting a highway safety issue it believes is as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We talk about the dangers of drunk, drug-impaired and distracted driving – but drowsy driving belongs in the conversation, too. It’s the fourth ‘D’ that kills thousands every year; it’s time we give it the same urgency,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the GHSA. “By raising awareness among drivers, helping train law enforcement and expanding in-vehicle technologies, we can help ensure that fewer families experience the tragedy of a fatigue-related crash.”

Citing a 2010 study by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, the GHSA cited longhaul truck drivers among the groups more susceptible to drowsy driving. It also said that more recent statistics show that between 9% and 11% of relatively minor crashes involve a drowsy driver, and that at any given moment on the road, three out of every 200 people behind the wheel are driving drowsy.

GHSA said it cross-referenced multiple sources, including the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and the Crash Investigation Sampling System, to determine that the 2023 death toll from drowsy driving was 6,326 people. The official total reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was 633.

This gap exists because fatigue leaves no physical evidence that can be tested after a crash, unlike alcohol or drugs. State and local law enforcement agencies have different policies for reporting suspected drowsy driving, leading to a substantial undercount in the national figures.

The report said reducing drowsy driving requires an approach that includes education, partnerships, policy, infrastructure improvements, and technological advancements.

It includes a focus on good sleep hygiene and better training of law enforcement on how to detect drowsy drivers. GHSA also touted advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features that can monitor for signs of drowsiness.

“This report offers both a call to action for ending drowsy driving and a blueprint for ensuring that positive change happens,” said John Capp, director of vehicle safety technology, strategy, and regulations at General Motors, which supported GHSA in creating the report.