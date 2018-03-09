Winners of the 2018 Healthy Fleet Challenge revealed

LONDON, Ont. — During January and February, participants from across the trucking industry took place in a challenge by Healthy Trucker to help them reach their health and wellness goals — and now the final results and winners can be revealed.

The challenge took place in the company’s app, where participants got educated on healthy living, logged their meals and workouts, and interacted to boost motivation and inspiration for themselves and others.

More than 150 participants from 30 companies joined in, and ended up with incredible results. Out of those who responded to the survey at time of publishing, participants recorded an average of 9.5 pounds lost per person. Below are some more stats on other achievements, not related to weight loss:

90% reported increased energy

64% reported improved sleep

57% reported improved mood

“I’m once again blown away by the results and positive feedback we’ve received from our participants,” Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at Healthy Trucker, said. “Making lifestyle changes is difficult, and even more so in an industry that is plagued with unhealthy food, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle. All of our participants are great role models for the industry, and show us what can be done even when the odds are stacked against them!”

Points were tracked throughout the two months as individuals contributed information to the app, and the results are below:

Individual Results:

Ryan Woodworth, Veriha Trucking Jim Manning, All-Connect Logistical Services Michael Robinson, Challenger Motor Freight Jackie Mozil, Arnold Bros. Transport Bella Metler, Challenger Motor Freight

Team Results: