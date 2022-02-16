Rhino Truck Lube Centre opens second location
Rhino Truck Lube Centre has opened a new location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, building on an inaugural site that opened in Moncton in August 2021.
The Dartmouth location at 90 Higney Ave. is located in the Burnside Industrial Park.
In addition to two lube bays, it also features a pair of wash bays.
Offering drive-through service without an appointment, its teams deliver lubrication and filtration services, as well as inspections of wipers, tires, trailers, grease and fluid levels. Full-size tractor-trailers, vehicles and machinery can receive a hand wash, too.
The location is open weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm.
