Ritchie Bros.’ event raises $160K for KidSport B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. – More than $160,000 was raised at the Ritchie Bros.’ Corporate Kids Challenge charity event Sunday, bringing the 10-year total to $1.5 million.

All funds go to KidSport B.C., which helps financially-disadvantaged children participate in amateur sport.

“We are so proud of what this event has become and the thousands of kids it has helped,” said Bev Briscoe, chairwoman of Ritchie Bros.’ board of directors.

“We believe strongly in the power of sport and its ability to help build the leaders of tomorrow.”

The event featured Canadian national softball player Larissa Franklin, Paralympians Richard Peter and Michelle Stilwell, who is also a BC MLA.

Also present were MLA Anne Kang (Burnaby-Deer Lake) and Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley to present a $400,000 donation to KidSport from the province of B.C.

“Approximately 500 kids are going to get to play a season of sport because of this year’s event,” said Pete Quevillon, director of KidSport B.C.

“We are making a huge impact on the lives of so many kids and we are so thankful for everyone who has contributed to making this event a success, especially our good and generous friends at Ritchie Bros.”