Ritchie Bros. launches new inspection service

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Ritchie Bros. is launching an inspection service for fleets by consolidating the work of two of its subsidiaries.

IronPlanet and Asset Appraisal Services are already involved in equipment inspection business.

The two will become part of a new entity called Ritchie Bros. Inspection Services, the world’s largest industrial auctioneer announced Tuesday.

“We inspect hundreds of thousands of items every year,” said Karl Werner, interim co-CEO of Ritchie Bros.

“We believe we have the best inspection team and technology in the industry and are uniquely positioned to innovate and develop targeted solutions for our increasingly-sophisticated customer base.”

In 2016, prior to their acquisition by Ritchie Bros., IronPlanet and Asset Appraisal Services inspected more than 100,000 items, the company said.

In 2019, post-acquisition, the team will surpass 215,000 items, taking 7.5 million photos and analyzing about 30,000 oil samples.

Today the company has more than 300 full-time and contract inspectors.

The new service will be available to customers using Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, the company said.