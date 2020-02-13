Ritchie Bros. sells items worth $61M at U.S. auction

HOUSTON, Texas — Ritchie Bros. has started the year strong in Texas, selling close to 6,000 pieces of equipment worth US$61 million, the company said Thursday.

Nearly 9,000 people from 71 countries registered to bid in the Feb. 11 – 12 auction, with American buyers purchasing 90% of the items.

“This was our largest-ever February Houston auction, with a record number of consignors and bidders, and strong pricing on both days of the event,” said Kari Taylor, president for U.S. Regions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

“We saw the number of online buyers increase 41% year over year, including strong participation from international bidders.”

Among the items sold in Houston were more than 400 trucks, 170 excavators and 50 cranes.

Ritchie Bros. has 40 permanent auction sites worldwide, and also runs an online platform, where tens of thousands of items are listed at any given time.

In 2018, the Canadian company sold items worth US$4.9 billion in gross transactional value.