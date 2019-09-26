Ritchie Bros. Texas auction attracts 6,800 bidders

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sold more than US$61 million worth of equipment during a two-day auction in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, the company said Thursday.

More than 6,800 people from 58 countries registered to bid on 5,200 items at the Sept. 24-25 auction, it said.

Close to 90% of the items were purchased by U.S. buyers. Bidders from Australia, Egypt, and the United Kingdom purchased 12% of the equipment, while online buyers snapped up 60% of the assets.

“We sold a wide selection of equipment this week for more than 700 owners with strong attendance and buyer participation on both days,” said Neal Black, regional sales manager at Ritchie Bros.

The items listed for sale included more than 500 trucks, 250 aerial work platforms, 160 excavators, 50 loader backhoes, 140 skid steers and 60 wheel loaders.

Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company, based in Burnaby, B.C.