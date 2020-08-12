Roadcheck inspection blitz rescheduled, with special focus on driver requirements

GREENBELT, Md. – Covid-19 may have delayed the annual Roadcheck truck inspection blitz, but it wasn’t completely sidelined. New dates have been established.

Roadcheck is now set to occur from Sept. 9-11, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says.

Enforcement teams inspect about 17 trucks and buses per minute during the annual Roadcheck inspection blitz. (Photo: Albreta Sheriffs)

The 72-hour event involves inspectors from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, measuring equipment condition against the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria. Enforcement teams typically inspect about 17 trucks and buses per minute during the initiative.

This year’s blitz will include a special focus on driver requirements such as licence documents, record of duty status, medical requirements, and more.

Top 10 violations The top driver-related violations recorded during roadside inspections Failure to use a seat belt while operating a commercial vehicle Record of duty status violations, including form and manner errors Operating a property-carrying vehicle without a valid medical certificate False record of duty status reports Operating a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL ELD – No record of duty status No medical certificate in the driver’s possession Driver’s record of duty status not current Driver failed to maintain supply of blank records of duty status graph grids Driver failed to maintain ELD instruction sheets.



The driver portion of inspections will involve verifying driver documents, identifying motor carriers, examining the driver’s licence, checking record of duty status, and reviewing periodic inspection reports. Inspectors may also check Medical Examiner’s Certificates, Skill Performance Evaluation Certificates, and the driver’s daily vehicle inspection report.

Inspectors will also check drivers for seat belt use, illness, fatigue, and apparent alcohol or drug possession or impairment.

Canada accounted for 7,014 inspections during last year’s Roadcheck blitz, recording a 19.9% vehicle out-of-service rate, and 2% driver out-of-service rate.

The event’s annual focus turned to steering and suspension systems in 2019, and saw steering account for 2.5% of vehicle violations and suspensions account for 4.3%.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recorded 952,938 driver violations in 2019, based on 3.36 million inspections overall. Just under 200,000 of those violations placed vehicles out of service.

“Although the coronavirus pandemic, understandably, shifted priorities and personnel during the spring, the commercial motor vehicle law enforcement community has reasserted its focus on the roadside inspection program and enforcement duties,” said CVSA president John Samis, a sergeant with the Delaware State Police.

“Jurisdictions are nearly back to their pre-pandemic capacity with a strengthened concentration on identifying and removing unfit vehicles and drivers from our roadways using federal safety standards and the out-of-service criteria.”

Canadian inspectors use a combination of the National Safety Code and provincial regulations to determine compliance, which the U.S. inspections are based on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

Most of the inspections conducted during Roadcheck involve the 37-step Level 1 inspection.