Roadies Group appoints Vik Gupta executive VP

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Roadies Group has appointed Vik Gupta executive vice-president for business development, the company announced Friday.

Gupta will play a key role in the next phase of the company’s growth, it said.

“We are thrilled that Vik will be joining us as part of the core leadership team building Roadies Group presence in North America,” said Harry Chahal, president and CEO.

“As we launch new transportation solutions uniquely engineered to meet the specific demands of our customers, his proven track record, expertise, operational and strategic skills will be extremely valuable.”

Gupta has several years of experience in the industry. He most recently served as senior vice-president for sales and operations at Pride Group.

“Roadies Group has grown significantly in recent years and the opportunities for the company are only starting to become apparent. I am honored to be joining Roadies Group at this critical juncture in their development,” said Gupta.

Founded in 2002, the Roadies Group has steadily grown from a small shunt company into an asset-based provider of truck and driver services.