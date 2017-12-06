Rob Reich named chairman of NACFE

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rob Reich, senior vice-president of equipment, maintenance and driver development at Schneider, has been elected chairman of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE).

Reich succeeds Scott Perry, Nikola Motor Company’s newly announced chief operating officer, in the role.

“We are so grateful to Scott for his years of leadership, a period in which our organization saw much growth and achievement,” said Mike Roeth, NACFE executive director. “Now we are thrilled to face the future with Rob. Trucking is on the precipice of a lot of exciting technological developments in the near term. We know we can count on Rob to help us navigate those changes, keep NACFE relevant and help us continue to grow and develop.”

NACFE focuses on improving the quality of information flow and highlighting successful adoption of technologies. One of NACFE’s recent initiatives, Run on Less, demonstrated how trucks can use different technologies to achieve the best fuel economy through a three-week experience in multiple locations across the United States.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be chairman of NACFE, as it will allow me to become further involved in its important mission to improve freight efficiency,” said Reich. “We at Schneider excel at running an efficient fleet, yet we are always seeking new ways to maximize our resources. Because NACFE also believes in this constant pursuit of perfection, I am confident it will continue to help the industry make significant strides in the efficient movement of goods across this continent during my tenure.”