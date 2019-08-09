Rodeo du Camion revs up small Quebec town

NOTRE-DAME-DU-NORD, Que. – More than 90,000 spectators showed up in this northwestern Quebec town over the weekend to watch Rodeo du Camion, which featured a variety of contests including truck pulls and heavyweight races.

It was the biggest crowd in 15 years, according to the organizers.

This year marked the 39th edition of the rodeo, one of the biggest events of its kind in Canada.

The rodeo brings in about $4.5 million in economic benefits to the small town.

Funds raised during the event will go to communities and charities in the area.

The rodeo started as part of the local fish derby in 1981. It has since become an event of international renown, attracting participants from many countries.

The 40th edition of the rodeo will be held from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.