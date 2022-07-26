Rolling closures on Alberta’s QE II during papal visit

Alberta will implement rolling closures along a section of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway on the morning of July 27 to accommodate the papal motorcade.

Pope Francis arrived in Canada on July 24 for a six-day trip that is aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people.

Rolling closures mean that a highway closure will be in place before and after the Catholic leader’s motorcade passes through.

A truck rolls along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Edmonton, AB. (File photo)

The QEII Highway southbound between Edmonton city limits and the Edmonton International Airport will be closed to accommodate the pontiff, who is scheduled to fly to Quebec City at 9 a.m.

Up-to-date information on the papal travel schedule will be posted on 511.