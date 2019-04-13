Ron Pridmore named Highway Star of the Year

MONTREAL, Que. – Ron Pridmore of Campbell Moving Systems has moved prime ministers, NHL players, and even an astronaut during the course of his 40-year career. Now they can brag they were moved by the 2019 Highway Star of the Year.

The national honor – presented by Newcom Media, and sponsored by Freightliner and Eberspaecher – was conveyed today during the biennial ExpoCam trade show in Montreal. Newcom Media produces the show and publishes an array of magazines including Truck News, Today’s Trucking, Transport Routier, TruckTech, and Road Today.

Judges cited Pridmore’s accident-free record, charitable work, mentorship, and even a life-saving effort as factors that set him apart from other nominees.

“Each year, the Highway Star of the Year program looks across Canada for a driver who exemplifies the best the trucking industry has to offer,” says John G. Smith, editorial director – trucking and supply chain. “There were many deserving nominees, but Ron emerged as our unanimous choice.”

“Trucking can be a thankless job at times, so it’s extremely gratifying to be able to recognize a truly exceptional driver who embodies everything that is great about trucking and truck drivers,” adds James Menzies, editor of Truck News. “Congratulations to Ron, a true Highway Star.”

“Ronald Pridmore is not only a competent, professional driver, he is also a compassionate and caring human being,” said his manager, Mark Hudson, when nominating the Campbell Moving Systems employee. “He treats customers’ belongings like they are his own. Ron is always in uniform, takes the time to greet customers, and explains step-by-step procedures so the customer understands the moving process.”

One way Pridmore has helped others in the moving industry itself is to share insights through the Movers Information Bureau Facebook page, which now boasts more than 4,600 members. And he used the same platform to raise $8,000 for breast cancer research, printing and selling branded T-shirts at his own cost.

He can also be described as a lifesaver. When traffic came to a standstill this year along an Oklahoma highway, he heard about someone who was threatening to jump from a nearby overpass. Recalling reports from a similar situation, he reached out by CB to fellow truckers and asked everyone to line up underneath, to prevent the man from jumping to his death. It gave police the time to convince the man to step away from the ledge.

The award was presented April 13 in front of a large crowd at the Freightliner booth at Expocam. A humble Pridmore thanked the sponsors and said he was in “awe” of the honor.

“Choosing the Highway Star of the Year involves looking across Canada for a truck driver or owner-operator who personifies the best that our industry has to offer. An individual who demonstrates a commitment to safety, this industry, and their community. And someone who is worthy of $15,000 in cash and prizes available through the support of our sponsors Freightliner and Eberspaecher,” Smith said when presenting the award. “I’m thrilled to say that this year’s Highway Star meets all of these standards and more.”

Pridmore’s Highway Star of the Year honor included $10,000 in cash, a trip for two to Montreal, and other prizes.

The June issues of Truck News and Today’s Trucking will feature more in-depth profiles of Pridmore.