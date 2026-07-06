Ruan expands with new customs brokerage service

Ruan has launched its new Customs Brokerage service, expanding its international trade and logistics capabilities across the United States and Mexico.

Ruan’s Customs Brokerage operates through licensed entities in both the U.S. and Mexico, enabling seamless northbound and southbound freight movement.

“Expanding into Customs Brokerage is a natural evolution of our capabilities and commitment to our customers,” said Marty Wadle, chief commercial officer at Ruan. “With this addition, we are helping customers navigate cross-border requirements more efficiently while reducing delays and improving overall supply chain performance.”

As part of the launch, Ruan said it was renaming its Brokerage Support Services service line to Freight Brokerage.

Separately, Ruan announced that it has renamed its Value-Added Warehousing service line to Contract Distribution and Fulfillment. The company said the name better aligns with the integrated capabilities available to support modern warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment needs.